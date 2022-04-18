$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $22.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,272 shares of company stock worth $11,582,682. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,995,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

