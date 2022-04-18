$4.61 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

