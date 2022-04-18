$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.14 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.88. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

