4,185 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $67.43. 43,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

