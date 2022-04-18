4,249 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,339,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
