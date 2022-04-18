$426.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will report sales of $426.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.80 million and the lowest is $421.75 million. Vectrus posted sales of $434.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

VEC traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,119. Vectrus has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

