$439.59 Million in Sales Expected for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will post sales of $439.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.10 million and the lowest is $430.08 million. RumbleON reported sales of $104.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $48.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

