$574.47 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $574.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the highest is $576.40 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $463.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $226.10. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average is $280.54. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $228.80 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.