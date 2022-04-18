5,767 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of IR opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

