$606.86 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will announce $606.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.15 million and the lowest is $584.75 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $439.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.61. The company had a trading volume of 617,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.00 and its 200 day moving average is $315.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

