6,200 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. 2,879,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,588. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

