$8.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will report $8.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.45 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $192.07. 1,955,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

