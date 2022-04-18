8PAY (8PAY) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $86,315.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.76 or 0.07481365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,835.06 or 1.00238128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041473 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.