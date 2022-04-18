9,119 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 295,422 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after acquiring an additional 241,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $267.50 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $216.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.42 and a 200 day moving average of $315.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.