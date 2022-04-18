a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.86

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 8833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

