a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.86

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 8833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54.
In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
