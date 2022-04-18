Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 102 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $238.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,037. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.