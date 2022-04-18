Abbrea Capital LLC Has $521,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.32. 45,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

