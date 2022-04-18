Abbrea Capital LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $860.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $608.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $558.77 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $642.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

