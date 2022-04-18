Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in State Street by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in State Street by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

