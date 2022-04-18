Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,339,846. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

