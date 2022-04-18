Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,199,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,790,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

