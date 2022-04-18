Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

