Advisor OS LLC Buys New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $254,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $78,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.50 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

