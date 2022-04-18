Advisor OS LLC Invests $230,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

