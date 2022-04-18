Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 1,714 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.