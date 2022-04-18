Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 1,410 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.80. 4,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,699. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

