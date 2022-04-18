Advisory Alpha LLC Has $769,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,222. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

