Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 4,527 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,675. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

