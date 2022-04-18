Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. 116,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.