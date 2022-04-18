Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of FDVV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.51. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

