Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,810.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,186.67.

ADYYF opened at $1,789.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,963.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,404.81. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,509.20 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

