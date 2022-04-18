Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.60 ($6.09) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.43) to €4.70 ($5.11) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 122,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 289,847 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

