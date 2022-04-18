Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

AEVA stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

