AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Up 58.1% in March

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 525,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $357.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

