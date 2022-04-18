Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at C$11,899,455.75. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$82.95. 1,148,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$37.79 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$89.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.9888871 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

