Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Akouos has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of Akouos by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,045 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,884,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Akouos by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

