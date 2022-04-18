Alien Worlds Price Hits $0.0995 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $90.96 million and $76.63 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.80 or 0.07491782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.89 or 0.99989860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041595 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

