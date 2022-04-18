Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 924,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 790,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $19,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

