Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.02

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 30754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

