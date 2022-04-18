Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will post $493.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.65 million and the highest is $496.05 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 154,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $245.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.26.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 351.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

