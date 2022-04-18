Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $9.47 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

