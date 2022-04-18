Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $7,046,867.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,534.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,690.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,789.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,382.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

