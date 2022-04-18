Alphr finance Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $37,252.95 and $32,731.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.63 or 0.07482660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.80 or 0.99803808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

