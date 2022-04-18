Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $117.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.37 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $541.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $634.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $611.55 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,127.76.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded up $21.57 on Monday, hitting $3,055.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,250.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

