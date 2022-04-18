Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

