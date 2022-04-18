Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
Shares of ABEV opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
