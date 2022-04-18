American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

