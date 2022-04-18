AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Financial Review

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMERISAFE and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 20.81% 12.18% 3.72% SiriusPoint 0.96% 0.86% 0.20%

Risk and Volatility

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $315.93 million 2.86 $65.76 million $3.39 13.75 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.50 $58.10 million $0.20 33.30

AMERISAFE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AMERISAFE and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

