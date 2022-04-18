AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,521. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

