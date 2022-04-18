AMG National Trust Bank Sells 800 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,511. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

