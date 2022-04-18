Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,357. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

